Plancorp LLC Purchases 4,485 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 208,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.