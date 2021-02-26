Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Energizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Energizer worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.39. 3,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

