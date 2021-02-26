Plancorp LLC Sells 206 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $685.45. The stock had a trading volume of 872,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $657.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,369.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

