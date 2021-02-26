Plancorp LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.28% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

