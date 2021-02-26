Plancorp LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty comprises about 1.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 11,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

