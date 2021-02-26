Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $245,965.58

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $245,965.58 and $72,015.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.00715372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.