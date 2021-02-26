Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 54,836,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,785,363. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.