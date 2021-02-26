Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.
Shares of PLUG stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. 54,836,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,785,363. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
