Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price rose 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $48.38. Approximately 55,004,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,785,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

