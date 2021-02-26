Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $450,501.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pluton has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00011921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Pluton (PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

