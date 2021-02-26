pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $35.15 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $35.15 million and $11.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,403,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,299,182 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling pNetwork

