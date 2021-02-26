PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.27-2.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.63.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $53.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.