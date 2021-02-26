PolypuX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,005.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $372,709.58 and $9,005.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00476732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00068149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00465448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

PolypuX Token Trading

