PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.49% of PotlatchDeltic worth $417,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 25.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

