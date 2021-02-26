PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Announces Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 185,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

