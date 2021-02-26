PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 403,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

