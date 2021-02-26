PressOne (PRS) Market Capitalization Hits $4.13 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $3,366.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

