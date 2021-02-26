Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Down 9.8%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 3,846,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,605,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

