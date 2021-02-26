Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Lowered to $19.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,992. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.