Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 789,211 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Service Co. International worth $65,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE SCI opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.