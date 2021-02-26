Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $64,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.2% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

