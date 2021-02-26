Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.98 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of KLA worth $56,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.