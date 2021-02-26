Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $62.19 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 833,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Huntsman worth $62,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 382,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several analysts have commented on HUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

