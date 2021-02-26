Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.59 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Albany International worth $64,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albany International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIN opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

