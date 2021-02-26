Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $49,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $284.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

