Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,769 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $47,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

