Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $59,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $32,203,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $395.47 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

