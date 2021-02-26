Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,055 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $251.92. 255,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

