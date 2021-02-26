PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30.

In related news, Director Peter Aghar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,682,702.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

