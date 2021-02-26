Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.62 Million

Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post sales of $23.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.26 million and the lowest is $23.04 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year sales of $83.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.61 million to $84.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.77 million, with estimates ranging from $129.17 million to $143.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PROG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of PROG opened at $5.57 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

In related news, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. Company insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

