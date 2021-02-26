Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Tops $96.92 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.84 or 0.00033282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $96.92 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

