Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) were down 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

