ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 22,636 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of The York Water worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 518.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

YORW stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The York Water’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

