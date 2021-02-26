ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 27,063 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ABM Industries worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,176.91 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.