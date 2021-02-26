ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,919 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Universal worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Universal by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

