ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Atrion worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atrion by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atrion by 478.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $640.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $755.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

