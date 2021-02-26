ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Middlesex Water worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlesex Water by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.