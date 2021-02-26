ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.