ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of South Jersey Industries worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

SJI stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

