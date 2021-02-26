ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Community Bank System worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

