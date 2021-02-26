ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,419 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

