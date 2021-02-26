ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 15,566 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of Artesian Resources worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

