ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 21,167 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Horace Mann Educators worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

