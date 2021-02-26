ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,531 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.