ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Standex International worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Standex International stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

