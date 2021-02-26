ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Matthews International worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

