ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AIT stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $89.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

