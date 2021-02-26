ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Northwest Bancshares worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $591,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.