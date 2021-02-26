ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of The Andersons worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.70 million, a P/E ratio of -387.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

