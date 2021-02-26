ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WASH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

