ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Calavo Growers worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.